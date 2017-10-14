Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Back in action

Hamhuis (groin) will return to game action Saturday, as the Stars welcome the Avalanche to American Airlines Center, NHL.com reports.

The Stars went 1-1-0 in the two games that Hamhuis missed. He's a steady shot blocker (172 of those over the last two seasons) but the veteran doesn't consistently clear the 20-minute mark like he had in his prime with the Canucks. Still, he's available if you need him Saturday.