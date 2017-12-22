Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Dishes out two assists

Hamhuis collected two helpers and blocked five shots in Thursday's win over Chicago.

Hamhuis isn't known for his offense, but his heavy ice time has led to some production of late. The 35-year-old has just 11 points (one goal) in 34 games this season and isn't of much use in most fantasy formats. His defensive contributions may aid fantasy goers in very deep leagues, but don't expect this recent trend of offensive production to stick.