Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Finishes 6-1 loss with minus-3 rating
Hamhuis recorded a minus-3 rating and received seven PIM during Thursday's 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
While the PIM help in some settings, this checks out as another underwhelming showing from Hamhuis. The veteran is struggling to move the fantasy needle with just six points, 12 shots and an average of only 18:46 of ice time per contest. Additionally, his minus-8 rating is a category crippler. There aren't many settings where he should be turned to.
