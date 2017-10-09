Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Game-time call Thursday

Hamhuis will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home contest versus the Red Wings, as he's dealing with a groin injury, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 34-year-old rearguard will cash in $3.75 million on the back end of a two-year deal with Dallas this season, which is a decent amount of coin for a guy who added a mere 16 points and minus-7 rating in 79 games last year, serving as an important reminder to fantasy owners that it takes a special type of defenseman to be worth owning in most virtual leagues.