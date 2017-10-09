Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Game-time call Thursday
Hamhuis will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home contest versus the Red Wings, as he's dealing with a groin injury, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 34-year-old rearguard will cash in $3.75 million on the back end of a two-year deal with Dallas this season, which is a decent amount of coin for a guy who added a mere 16 points and minus-7 rating in 79 games last year, serving as an important reminder to fantasy owners that it takes a special type of defenseman to be worth owning in most virtual leagues.
More News
-
Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Not protected for expansion draft•
-
Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Back in Sunday•
-
Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Out injured Friday•
-
Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Logs under 20 minutes for third consecutive game•
-
Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Posts assist to end scoreless skid•
-
Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Will be healthy scratch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...