Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Leaves game against Sharks

Hamhuis was forced out of Sunday's game against the Sharks after getting hit in the face with a stick in the second period, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Surprisingly, the Sharks weren't whistled for a penalty despite the incident taking place away from the play. This game is currently at second intermission, but since various reports have indicated that Hamhuis looks like he's in a lot of pain, this is probably the last we'll see of him in 2017. The veteran skated for 14:47 of ice time with a plus-1 rating before departing.