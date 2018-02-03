Play

Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Reaches career milestone

Hamhuis became the 318th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 regular-season games played mark.

Hamhuis is the 106th defenseman to accomplish the daunting feat. The aging defenseman continues to rebound from a sub-par 2016-17 season -- he is on pace to surpass his point total from last year (16) and is carrying a positive plus/minus ratio (4) for the first time in his last two campaigns. However, Hamhuis isn't producing consistently enough to be considered outside the deepest of leagues.

