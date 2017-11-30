Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Snaps extended point slump
Hamhuis grabbed an assist in the Stars' win over Vegas on Tuesday.
Hamhuis hadn't put up a point in seven games and had just one assist over the last 13 contests. Unfortunately, it's hard to bank on his fantasy production. He is getting ice time, but has just three shots over the last six games and is averaging less than a shot per game on the season.
