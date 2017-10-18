Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Strong showing in win over Arizona

Hamhuis netted the game-winning goal and added an assist Tuesday against the Coyotes.

Hamhuis skated 19:44 in the victory and was credited with three hits. The veteran blueliner was held without a point through his first three games of the season, but got involved in the offense Tuesday. He's very reliable as a defenseman for Dallas, but his offensive upside remains quite low. He only managed 16 points in 2016-17 and is more known for his play in his own end of the rink. He'll chip in up front occasionally, but Hamhuis should be avoided from a fantasy perspective in anything but the deepest of leagues.