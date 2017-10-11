Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Won't play Thursday

Hamhuis (groin) will not return to the lineup against the Predators on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hamhuis will miss his second consecutive outing as coach Ken Hitchcock plans to utilize the same lineup that he did Tuesday. The blueliner logged a mere 13:38 of ice time versus the Blues on Oct. 7, before exiting the contest. Julius Honka will continue to deputize in Hamhuis's stead.