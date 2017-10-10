Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Won't play Tuesday
Hamhuis (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hamhuis will miss his first contest of the season after he was limited in Saturday's loss to the Blues, logging only 13:38 of ice time and a minus-2 rating in the contest. Julius Honka will take on third pairing duties with Hamhuis on the shelf Tuesday.
