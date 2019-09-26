Stars' Dawson Barteaux: Inks entry-level deal
Barteaux signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Thursday.
Barteaux was drafted by the Stars in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The defender put up seven goals and 27 helpers in 67 games for WHL Red Deer last season and figures to spend another year developing his game in juniors. Once the WHL season ends, the 19-year-old could spend some time with AHL Texas on an amateur tryout agreement in order to give him his first taste of professional hockey.
