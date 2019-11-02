Stars' Denis Gurianov: Adds assist
Gurianov managed an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Gurianov was the middle-man on Roope Hintz's first goal of the game, relaying the puck after a pass from Joe Pavelski as the second line combined for the tally. In 11 games, the Russian winger has four points and 14 hits, matching his scoring output from last season in 10 fewer appearances. The 22-year-old will have some growing pains in 2019-20, but he could heat up if he keeps a spot in the top six.
