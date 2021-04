Gurianov notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Gurianov set up Jamie Benn's tally at 1:41 of the third period to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. The 23-year-old Gurianov has a goal and two assists over his last four games -- he's showing signs of breaking his slump. The Russian winger has produced 18 points, 87 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating in 34 contests this season.