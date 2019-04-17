Gurianov was recalled from AHL Texas on Wednesday as part of the club's Black Aces, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports. In addition, forwards Joel L'Esperance, Nick Caamano and Adam Mascherin and defensemen Joel Hanley, Dillon Heatherington and Gavin Bayreuther have been promoted from the minors.

Gurianov racked up 20 goals and 28 helpers in 57 minor-league games this season, good enough to be third in scoring for AHL Texas. The 21-year-old will still be on his entry-level deal next season, so while he will be eligible to split time between leagues, his performance this season could earn him a more consistent spot on the 23-man roster next year.