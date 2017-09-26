Play

Gurianov was assigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Despite a strong preseason, it appears Gurianov will begin the 2017-18 campaign in the minors. He's shown flashes of offensive upside, and at just 20 years old, he has lots of room to grow as the season progresses. Keep an eye out for a midseason recall.

