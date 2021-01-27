Gurianov recorded a pair of assists, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Gurianov's hot start to the season continued despite this being his first game without a goal. The 23-year-old winger set up John Klingberg for the game-tying power-play tally in the second period. In overtime, Gurianov found Klingberg again, who then relayed to Jason Dickinson for the game-winner. Through three games, Gurianov has four points, 12 shots on goal and three hits. He's poised for a breakout year as long as he stays in a top-six role -- he had 20 goals and nine helpers in 64 appearances in 2019-20, his first full NHL campaign.