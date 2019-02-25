Gurianov was summoned from AHL Texas on Monday.

Gurianov's fantasy value took a sizable hit when the Stars acquired point-packer Mats Zuccarello from the Rangers on Saturday, but Zuc only skated for 13:35 of ice time with his new club before sustaining a broken arm that required surgery and resulted in a four-week timetable for his return. Gurianov has produced one goal and three assists over 19 games at the top level. If recent history is any indication, he'll reprise his role on the power play as well.