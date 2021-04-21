Gurianov recorded an assist, two shots on net, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Gurianov set up Jamie Oleksiak for the Stars' fourth goal of the contest. The 23-year-old Gurianov has produced six points in his last four games -- the recent surge has seen him play much more like a top-six forward than he has for most of the season. The Russian winger is up to 25 points, 105 shots, 52 hits and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests. He's still prone to streaky play, but he's worth a look in standard fantasy when he's hot.