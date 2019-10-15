The Stars recalled Gurianov from AHL Texas on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Gurianov was sent down to the minors this past Friday. He was a stud with three goals in two games, so he'll pop back up since the Stars are still battling injuries in their forward corps. Gurianov will join the Stars on their upcoming three-game road trip, and he'll immediately slot into the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jackets.