Gurianov scored a goal on five shots and posted two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Gurianov found the back of the net for the fifth time in his last seven contests when he blasted a one-timer from the right circle to give Dallas a 3-2 lead late in the second period. The 23-year-old has 11 goals and 27 points in 48 games but has seen his shooting percentage drop from 15.2 in 2019-20 to 9.6 in 2020-21.