Stars' Denis Gurianov: Bumped to minors
Gurianov was reassigned to AHL Texas on Sunday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Gurianov scored his first NHL goal Saturday versus the Predators, but that wasn't enough to keep him with the big club. His assignment could signal that Brett Ritchie (infection) or Alexander Radulov (lower body) are nearing a return.
