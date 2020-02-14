Stars' Denis Gurianov: Can't stop scoring
Gurianov netted a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The speedy Russian tallied just 1:20 into the game, and the Stars would never trail. Gurianov has six goals in his last nine outings, giving him 17 tallies and 23 points through 52 contests this season. He's being propelled by his 15.6 percent scoring rate -- that's probably unsustainable for the 22-year-old in the long run.
