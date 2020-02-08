Gurianov scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

With five tallies in his last nine games, Gurianov has been on fire. His 15 goals put him in a tie with Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov (upper body) for the team lead. Unfortunately, Gurianov has just six helpers for 21 points overall in 49 contests. The 22-year-old winger, in his first full NHL season, is still working on his defensive play and will likely continue to see bottom-six usage.