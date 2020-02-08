Stars' Denis Gurianov: Co-leads team in goals
Gurianov scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
With five tallies in his last nine games, Gurianov has been on fire. His 15 goals put him in a tie with Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov (upper body) for the team lead. Unfortunately, Gurianov has just six helpers for 21 points overall in 49 contests. The 22-year-old winger, in his first full NHL season, is still working on his defensive play and will likely continue to see bottom-six usage.
More News
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Picks up power-play goal•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Scoring touch on display•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Tallies 12th goal of season•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.