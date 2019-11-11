Stars' Denis Gurianov: Collects apple
Gurianov registered an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
The Russian winger's third helper of the year came on a Radek Faksa foal in the second period. Gurianov has a pair of goals and two assists in four November games so far, giving him seven points in 14 contests for the year. The depth scoring, along with 36 shots on goal and 19 hits, could make Gurianov of interest to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
