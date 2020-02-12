Play

Gurianov scored a power-play goal on five shots and had a pair of hits Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Carolina.

Gurianov put the Stars on top 2-1 with just over seven minutes left in the second period, firing his 16th goal of the season. The 22-year-old has tickled the twine in three of his last four games and in five of his last eight.

