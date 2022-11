Gurianov (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.

Gurianov has been out since Nov. 8 with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward logged a goal and two assists in 12 games before the injury. If he's able to play, Gurianov would provide a boost to Dallas' top six.