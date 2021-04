Gurianov posted an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Gurianov was credited with the secondary helper on Tanner Kero's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old Gurianov has assists in three straight games. For the season, the Russian winger is at 19 points, 87 shots on net, 42 hits and 19 PIM through 35 contests.