Play

Gurianov scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Gurianov tied the game at one with his first-period tally. The Russian winger is up to seven goal and 12 points in 32 contests. The 22-year-old still occupies a bottom-six role, but he's on pace for nearly 30 points in his first full NHL season.

More News
Our Latest Stories