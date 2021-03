Gurianov scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Gurianov had gone seven games without a goal before his first-period tally on a pass from Jamie Benn. The 23-year-old Gurianov has struggled to consistently reach the scoresheet this season. He has 16 points, 77 shots on goal, 41 hits and a minus-3 rating through 31 contests. With Alexander Radulov (lower body) out, Gurianov will be given plenty of opportunities to claim a top-six role.