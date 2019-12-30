Gurianov produced an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gurianov found Roope Hintz, who tapped in the pass at 15:51 of the third period to put the Stars ahead 3-2. In his last five games, Gurianov has three goals and two assists. The Russian is at 15 points, 76 shots on goal and 32 hits through 35 games overall. He could make for a solid depth option for DFS rosters versus the Predators on Wednesday.