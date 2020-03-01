Gurianov potted a goal on two shots on in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

Gurianov broke out on a breakaway, then beat Jake Allen at 15:06 of the second period to start the Stars' comeback effort. The Russian winger has three goals and a helper in his last three games. He's up to a team-leading 20 tallies, 29 points, 124 shots and a plus-6 rating through 60 appearances this season.