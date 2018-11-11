Stars' Denis Gurianov: Gets first NHL goal
Gurianov redirected a shot from the right point into the net Saturday for his first NHL goal. The Stars ultimately lost 5-4 to Nashville in overtime.
Gurianov had been just recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. He'd been mostly overlooked in 2017-18 because his game simply lacked confidence. That has changed and in a big way. Gurianov has seen time on Dallas' second line and he's starting to deliver. He may not be an immediate waiver grab, but he does warrant watching.
