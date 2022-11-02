Gurianov recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Gurianov earned his first point in nine games when he set up a Tyler Seguin goal in the second period. Head coach Pete DeBoer has moved Gurianov all around the lineup to get his offense going, but nothing's really worked so far, and it's too soon to assume Tuesday's helper will spark anything. The winger has added 14 shots on net, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in nine appearances. The first-round pick from 2015 has been mercurial on offense throughout his career, so it's tough to trust him in most fantasy formats until he shows consistent scoring.