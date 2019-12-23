Stars' Denis Gurianov: Goals in back-to-back games
Gurianov scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
The 22-year-old was the Stars' lone source of offense, collecting his eighth goal of the season in the first period. He's found the net in back-to-back games and has collected a point in each of his last three, giving him eight goals and 13 points on the season.
