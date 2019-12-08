Gurianov scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Gurianov stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 early in the second period, deflecting a shot attempt from Alexander Radulov behind Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss. Gurianov has a goal in each of his last two games, giving him 10 points and 59 shots on goal in 26 games this season. He's turning into a solid bottom-six contributor for the Stars, but his offense won't help fantasy owners much outside of deep formats.