Gurianov posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Gurianov set up Roope Hintz for the Stars' first goal of the game at 1:18 of the second period. The 23-year-old Gurianov has nine points through eight outings, and five of his points have come on the power play. The Russian winger has added 22 shots on goal and 12 hits, and he's doing quite well in a top-six role.