Gurianov logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.
This was Gurianov's second game back in the lineup following a personal leave of absence, though he was scratched for three contests before stepping in when Roope Hintz (upper body) got hurt. Gurianov has been limited to fourth-line duties upon his return, though it appears he's also in the mix for some power-play time. The inconsistent winger has six points, 43 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 27 outings.
