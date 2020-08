Gurianov recorded a power-play assist and five hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Gurianov has been a solid contributor on the second line with six goals and two helpers in 11 games, although five of his eight points came in Game 6 versus the Flames. The Russian winger has added 33 hits, 26 shots on net and a minus-1 rating during the playoffs.