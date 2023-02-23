Gurianov produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Gurianov joined a rush and set up Jamie Benn's first-period tally. With the Stars going to an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup, Gurianov was bumped up to the third line. He snapped a five-game point drought, but he still hasn't scored since Dec. 10, a span of 21 contests in which he has four assists. The winger is at nine points, 69 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 42 appearances.