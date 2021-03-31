Gurianov produced an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Gurianov set up Jason Robertson's opening tally at 6:12 of the second period. The 23-year-old Gurianov had a rough March with just six points in 17 outings despite typically seeing second-line usage. The Russian winger has 17 points, 84 shots, 42 hits and 19 PIM in 33 contests, but fantasy managers likely expected more from him after he produced 17 points in 27 games during the Stars' run to the Stanley Cup Final last year.