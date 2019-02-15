Stars' Denis Gurianov: Headed back to minors
Gurianov was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday.
Gurianov was promoted to the majors Jan. 30 and played in six games. In those games, the Russian recorded one point, nine shots on goal, four hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. Gurianov also averaged just 11:06 of ice time and 1:17 of time on the power play in this stint with Dallas. The 2015 first-round pick (12th overall) shows promise, but will remain in AHL Texas for now.
