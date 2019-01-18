Stars' Denis Gurianov: Headed back to NHL
The Stars recalled Gurianov from AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Gurianov will assuredly draw into Saturday's lineup with the news that both Tyler Pitlick (upper body) and Valeri Nichuskin (upper body) have been ruled out for the contest. He will likely slot into the bottom six, though the exact arrangement may not be known until warmups.
