Gurianov was reassigned to AHL Texas on Thursday.

Gurianov should keep his head up high despite the supposed demotion. Dallas' first-round (12th overall) pick notched a goal and two helpers over the first 11 games and earned the right to skate on the No. 2 power-play starting with his Nov. 8 season debut. Brett Ritchie could draw back into the lineup now that the Russian prospect has been bumped from the parent club roster.