Gurianov scored four times and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Gurianov's monster performance came as the Stars put up seven unanswered goals in the contest after falling behind 3-0. The Russian winger became just the second rookie in NHL history to score four times in a playoff game. Gurianov now has six goals, an assist, 21 shots and 25 hits through nine postseason outings. While he likely won't have another effort like this, the 23-year-old rookie has firmed up his role on the second line.