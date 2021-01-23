Gurianov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Gurianov scored the third of five goals for the Stars in the second period. The 23-year-old winger is expected to play a bigger role in 2020-21 after notching 29 points in 64 appearances last year. He started Friday on the top line with Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn, but the latter left the game with a lower-body injury. Gurianov brings a lethal shot and blazing speed -- he's worth a look in deeper formats for his significant role to start the year.