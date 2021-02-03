Gurianov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gurianov's tally at 11:30 of the second period was ultimately the game-winning goal. The Russian winger has been excellent early in 2020-21 with four goals, eight points, 21 shots and 12 hits through seven appearances this season. Four of his eight points have come with the man advantage, but he's done well at even strength in a top-six role, too.