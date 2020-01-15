Stars' Denis Gurianov: Lights lamp on power play
Gurianov scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Despite the tally, coach Rick Bowness was not impressed by the Russian's effort, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports. Fantasy owners are likely to be less picky -- Gurianov has 11 goals, 17 points, 89 shots on goal and 35 hits through 41 games this season.
