Gurianov scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Gurianov cleaned up a Jamie Benn rebound midway through the first period, tying the game at 1-1. It was the 12th goal of the season for Gurianov, who has matched his 2019-20 point total of 29 in 10 fewer games. His goal-scoring rate has dipped from last season's 20, however, thanks in part to a drop in shooting percentage from 15.2 to 8.9.