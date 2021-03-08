Gurianov notched an assist, six shots on goal and six PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Gurianov took a double-minor for high-sticking and a minor for tripping in the third period. In between his penalties, he set up Joe Pavelski's power-play tally to get the Stars within a goal. The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Gurianov. He's at 12 points (six on the power play), 53 shots, 12 PIM and 24 hits through 20 appearances. Fantasy managers who are still waiting for the Russian winger to turn things around will hope this is the start of him heating up.