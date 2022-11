Gurianov scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gurianov tallied just 1:27 into the game, netting the first of four goals for the Stars in the first period. The 25-year-old started the year ice cold, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since moving back to the second line. He's at two points, 18 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 10 outings, though he still has a long way to go to prove he can be a consistent scorer.